Standlee, Billie J. Age 90, crossed over the bridge to Heaven on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Service, 10 a.m. Friday, Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Burial will follow in the Wichita Park Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Jerry Trombetta of Leesburg, VA. Preceded in death by her husbands, Salvatore Trombetta, Wilburn Standlee, Carl Gragg, and sister, Barbara Glass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Home Health and Hospice of Kansas, 7607 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019