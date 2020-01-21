Billie Lou Scarborough

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Lou Scarborough.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Scarborough, Billie Lou 78, Loving Beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral Service 10:30am, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Alice Miller; son, Rob Adams; and grandson, Collin Adams. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gale; daughter, Angela (Curtis) Wisinger; brother, Charles (Harriet) Miller; sister, Charlotte Guynn; and 10 grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon