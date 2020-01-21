Scarborough, Billie Lou 78, Loving Beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral Service 10:30am, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Alice Miller; son, Rob Adams; and grandson, Collin Adams. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gale; daughter, Angela (Curtis) Wisinger; brother, Charles (Harriet) Miller; sister, Charlotte Guynn; and 10 grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020