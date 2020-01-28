Jacoby, Billie Marie born March 8th, 1931 and left her family to rest peacefully on January 26th, 2020. Billie Marie was a strong woman with a heart of gold for every one she met, furry animals and otherwise. She always had a smile and a tale for anyone who would stop in for a cup of coffee. She survived through many hardships in life and always remembered her creator. She will be missed by her children Robert Lee Pflanz, Sherrie Lee (Michael) Muse, Catherine Lunez (Larry) Mead, Lavena Marie (Bruce) Roy and her many grandchildren, Jason Mead of California, Michael Muse (Random) of Oklahoma, Tony Muse (Amber) and Tamara Moody of Wichita, Joylena, Jeremy, Melissa, Ryan, Alecia, Daniel, Amanda, Robert and numerous great-grandchildren. Billie Marie will have a private family funeral arrangement.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020