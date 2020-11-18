Billie Petersen
June 26, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billie G. Petersen, 88, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born in Iola, Kansas on June 26, 1932, to Edward Snow Courter and Elanour Ray (Steele) Courter. Billie had a zest for life, but mostly for family. Her trade was being a housewife, and a loving mother. And that, along with a loving wife, she was. She was also a lover of animals, big, and small. Billie also was a special education teacher, who taught special needs children for a time at Wilber Junior High. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elanour Courter; brother, Edward Steele Courter; and grandson, Christian Steele Petersen. She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Petersen; sons, Robert (Maria) Petersen and William C. "Skip" Petersen; daughters, Kathy (John) Ryding and Carol (Mike Bredehoeft) Petersen; grandchildren, Zechariah Petersen, Sam Dial, Brandy Dial, Becky Ryding, Jennie Doty, Anne Duda, Kari Aderhold, Chantz Cumley, Justin Cumley, Sarah Petersen, Sophie Petersen, Dane Petersen, and Levi Petersen. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Kansas Human Society, online at https://kshumane.org/donate/give-now.html
, or by mailing a check to 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.