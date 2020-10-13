Billie Shadid
October 24, 1941 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billie Kaye Shadid, 78, Educator, of Austin, Texas died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Billie was born in Freedom, Oklahoma on October 24, 1941. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by her two older sisters, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Wichita North High School and Wichita State University after attending Colorado Woman's College. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Shadid, her sister Colleen David, and two brothers-in-law Albert David and George Kamas. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Kamas and nieces and nephews, Kirk David, Kim David (Jim Shive), Stacy Cantu (David), and J. Kamas (Ali). She was so proud of her great-nephews and great-great-nephews and niece, Nick David (Amirah), Frank George III, Sam Kamas, C.J. Shive, Albi and Opal David. She acknowledged their many milestones and celebrated their academic and extracurricular achievements. A private funeral service will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral followed by a private burial at Resthaven. The family suggests remembrances be made in her memory to St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
