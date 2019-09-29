Wilson, Billie "Joan" On September 24, 2019, Heaven received our beloved angel, Joan. She was 89. Joan, a retired 25+ year schoolteacher at McCollom Elementary School, was a longtime active member and deacon at Covenant Presbyterian Church. She loved traveling, music, playing bridge, cooking and family time. Preceding her in death were parents, William and C. Fern Harris. Survivors: her husband, Bob, of 70 years as of November 23, 2019; daughter, Vicki (Robert) Kelly of Manitou Springs, CO; son, Scott (Sherri) Wilson of Wichita; grandchildren, Paige (Josh) Guffey and Cassandra Wilson both of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Kirra and Reese Guffey, and one on the way that's due in January. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 3, Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 4, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler, Wichita, KS 67212. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019