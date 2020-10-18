Billie Woods
November 6, 1944 - October 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billie Lou Woods, 75, Teacher, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Private family services. Billie was a para-professional at St. Marks Elementary School for 20 years, and she enjoyed golf, walking and running. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Edna Robinson, and 2 sisters. Survived by her husband, Jim Woods; son, Chris (Cindy) Woods of Acworth, GA; daughter, Lori McEvoy of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Sydney (Brock) Zerener of Overland Park, KS, Sam (Sarah) Crowell of Alexandria, VA, Max Crowell of Seattle, WA, Alexandria Woods of Atlanta, GA; and nine brothers and sisters. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
