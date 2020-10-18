1/1
Billie Woods
1944 - 2020
Billie Woods
November 6, 1944 - October 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billie Lou Woods, 75, Teacher, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Private family services. Billie was a para-professional at St. Marks Elementary School for 20 years, and she enjoyed golf, walking and running. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Edna Robinson, and 2 sisters. Survived by her husband, Jim Woods; son, Chris (Cindy) Woods of Acworth, GA; daughter, Lori McEvoy of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Sydney (Brock) Zerener of Overland Park, KS, Sam (Sarah) Crowell of Alexandria, VA, Max Crowell of Seattle, WA, Alexandria Woods of Atlanta, GA; and nine brothers and sisters. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Artis M. Knowles
Friend
