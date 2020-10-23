1/1
Billy Brewster
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Brewster
October 5, 1940 - October 21, 2020
Cleora, Oklahoma - Billy Leroy Brewster
October 5, 1940 – October 21, 2020
Husband, Father and Grandfather. Billy was born to June and Leroy Brewster in Cleora, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Bullard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo Ellen; son Kelly (Jackie) Brewster; daughter Kristy (Joe) Jabara; grandchildren, Weston Brewster and Kelsey Jabara, Todd and Laurie Lassley; sisters Cherry (JB) Redus, Janette McKenzie, Carol (Larry) Powell and Jonell (Jim Serage); and beloved brother-in-law, Allen Cunningham. Billy, the son of an electrician/farmer, and Jo Ellen were high school sweethearts in Cleora and settled in Wichita where Billy worked at J.I. Case Manufacturing for 35 years as an experimental mechanic, retiring in 1998.
Visitation: Friday October 23, 5:00-7:00 pm, Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel, 201 N Wilson, Vinita, OK.
Private family burial, McLaughlin Cemetery, Cleora, OK.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BURCKHALTER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES - VINITA
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BURCKHALTER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES - VINITA
201 N. WILSON STREET
Vinita, OK 74301
(918) 256-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved