Billy Brewster

October 5, 1940 - October 21, 2020

Cleora, Oklahoma - Billy Leroy Brewster

Husband, Father and Grandfather. Billy was born to June and Leroy Brewster in Cleora, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Bullard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo Ellen; son Kelly (Jackie) Brewster; daughter Kristy (Joe) Jabara; grandchildren, Weston Brewster and Kelsey Jabara, Todd and Laurie Lassley; sisters Cherry (JB) Redus, Janette McKenzie, Carol (Larry) Powell and Jonell (Jim Serage); and beloved brother-in-law, Allen Cunningham. Billy, the son of an electrician/farmer, and Jo Ellen were high school sweethearts in Cleora and settled in Wichita where Billy worked at J.I. Case Manufacturing for 35 years as an experimental mechanic, retiring in 1998.

Visitation: Friday October 23, 5:00-7:00 pm, Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel, 201 N Wilson, Vinita, OK.

Private family burial, McLaughlin Cemetery, Cleora, OK.





