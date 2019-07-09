Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy D. "Bill" Fouty. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Evangelical Free Church 1825 N. Woodlawn Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Fouty, Billy D. "Bill" 92, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019 in Wichita. Bill was born August 13, 1926 in Licking Twp., Crawford Co., Illinois to Samuel J. and Oma M. (Roan) Fouty who have preceded him in death. Bill graduated from Casey High School in IL., attended the University of Illinois & Lake Forest College. He served in the United States Navy in WWII. Bill was with Abbott Laboratories for 38 years, retiring in 1984 as Manager of their Wichita Chemical Division. Bill married Arlene (Kunz) who preceded him in death in 1975. To them was born one son, Kenneth Allen Fouty. He then married Bettie (Harrison, Clinton) Strange in 1976 who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by children, Ken (Catherine) Fouty of Salida, CO, Steve (Ginny) Clinton of Maitland, FL, Mark (Diane) Clinton of Colorado Springs, CO, Laurel (Jon) Tiger of Wichita, KS, Mindi (Joe) McKenna of Kansas City, MO; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wed. July 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 11, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita. Private entombment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Union Rescue Mission, Victory in the Valley or First Evangelical Free Church.



