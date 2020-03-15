Billy D. Williams

  • "Inez, Im so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family...."
    - Jeanette and Ike McKittrick
Williams, Billy D. Age 83, retired Koch mechanical engineer, passed away on March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Inez; daughter, Tammy Pasteka; sons, Trex (Jori), Trenton Williams; sister, June Terry; brother, Glen (Janel) Williams; brother-in-law, Paul McCracken; sister-in-law, Sally Williams; five grandchildren, Treven and Troy Pasteka, Jake, Noah and Owen Williams; family friend, Barton Pasteka. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys Hunnel, Viola McCracken; brothers, Gerald, Lloyd Ray (Gaye), Williams. Visitation with family present from 4-6 p.m. will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on March 16, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway with burial at Kechi Township Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Larksfield Place Hospice, 7373 E. 29th St. North Wichita, KS 67226. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
