Oakley, Billy "Bill" Dan age 85, of Wichita, Kansas left this world on August 19, 2020. Bill was born in Frederick, Oklahoma on October 29, 1934 to N.L. and AnnaBelle (Lee) Oakley. Bill graduated from East High School in Wichita in 1952 and attended Wichita State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Ione Hayter, on October 18, 1953. Bill owned and operated a successful Phillips 66 station in Wichita from 1955 to 1959. In 1959, he sold his business and answered the call to ministry. After attending Freed Hardeman School of Preaching in Henderson, Tennessee, he dedicated 53 years as a full-time preacher and family counselor for churches of Christ in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and three congregations in Wichita, Kansas. In 1986, Bill began his work with the Know Your Bible television ministry as a panel member. He was an enthusiastic encourager of personal bible study and answered thousands of Bible questions through broadcast, mail, and email for 27 years. Bill joined the Northside Church of Christ as pulpit minister in 1987. Throughout his ministry, he traveled the nation encouraging churches and building up families through marriage and parenting seminars. He retired from full-time ministry in 1999, but continued his work with KYB until 2013. Even after retirement, he continued to counsel and preach for local churches and was a mentor to many young ministers. Most of all, Bill loved God's word, and his mission in life was to share the good news of Jesus with every person he met. Bill will be loved and remembered for the impact he has had on the lives of thousands. He loved unconditionally, always extended grace, exemplified humility and forgiveness, radiated Christ, and served the kingdom of God tirelessly. He was truly the hands and feet of Jesus; and his life was a stirring testament to the goodness of God's sustaining grace. Bill was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Sharon and Karen, his parents, N.L. and AnnaBelle Oakley, and his brother, Darrell Oakley, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Ione, and their daughters: Cindy Stanford, and her husband, Allan, of Bryant, Arkansas; Cheryl Schoepf, and her husband, Rick, of Wichita, Kansas; and Laura Little, and her husband, David, of Wichita, Kansas. He was proud of each of his eight grandchildren, their spouses, and his seventeen great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces and thousands of spiritual brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on August 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 South Hydraulic, Wichita, Kansas. A Memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian, Wichita, Kansas. (Masks will be required.) Donations in Bill Oakley's memory can be made to "Know Your Bible" c/o Northside Church of Christ.