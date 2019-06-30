GODDARD-Honse, Billy Don "Bill" age 61, retired IBEW 271 Electrician, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Bill is survived in death by his wife, Brenda; sons, Eric and Loren; daughters-in-law, Katelyn and Mariah; grandchildren, Bear, Evie and Corbin; mother, Jean; siblings, Curtis and Dennis; nephews, Christopher, Cory and Nathan; niece, Jessica; mother-in-law, Katheryn. He was preceded by his father, Pete; brother, Leon; father-in-law, Vernon. There will be no service as a cremation has taken place.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019