Jones, Billy Don "Bill" 76, peacefully passed away April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sibyl Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia "Joy" Jones; sister, Carol (Vito) Romano; son, Scott Jones; daughter, Michelle (Mike) Skidmore; grandchildren, Nathan (Natalie), Parker, Tanner, Hunter Jones; and great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Amelia Jones. An open viewing will be from Friday, May 3, 2019, from 12 - 2 p.m. and Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m., both at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 2, 2019
