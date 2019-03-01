McPherson, Minister Billy Earl November 21, 1956-February 27, 2019, born in Wichita, Kansas, Member of True Light Church and Self Employed Lawn Service. Going Home Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Survived by mother, Sallie Stuart-Reeves; wife, Winifred Beasley-McPherson; three sons, Billy Jr. (Tish), Winfred, Isaac McPherson; four daughters, Demetra and Starr Beasley, Billie Jean and Bretina McPherson, six sisters, Ester Copridge, Doris Moore, Sammie Williams, Karen Stewart, Freida and Shelly McPherson; one brother, Christopher McPherson; 25 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019