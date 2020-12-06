Billy EastmanNovember 29, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Billy J. Eastman joined his family in heaven on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Known as "Bill" to those who loved him best, he was in his 93rd year. Bill was — above all — a beloved husband of 73 years to his best friend — Beaulah Eastman (née Harp). He was the loving father of Karen (wife of David) Everhart, William "Chip" (husband to Sherri) Eastman, Tom (husband to Teri) Eastman, Mark (husband to Natalie) Eastman, Jeanette (wife to Patrick) Falley. Bill was a proud union man and professional glazier, helping construct important buildings across Kansas — the state and the land he adored. Bill was, more than anything, passionate and proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — numbered 55 and climbing. Dear brother of Mick (husband to Marcita), brother-in-law of Doris McClure, Carolyn Eastman and Marge Eastman. Born on October 20, 1927, Bill was the son of the late William and Leah Eastman (née Wells) of Elk County, Kansas. Bill was predeceased by his parents, sisters Jeanette Eastman and Ann Vaughan, and brothers Bob Eastman, Dick Eastman and Jim Eastman, and beloved mother-in-law Anna Harp Littrell. Bill is fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends. He was a quiet, kind gentleman, holding the highest integrity in his daily interactions and in family life. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Bill was a prairie boy at heart, and he loved going back to Elk County, Kansas, to reconnect with his family roots, fix a fence and breathe in the beauty of the spectacular Flint Hills. Since the 1950s, Bill, alongside Beaulah, were members of the First Christian Church of Haysville, Kansas, where he served in many capacities including elder and board chair. It was at the First Christian Church where Bill and Beaulah met their best friends and laid a foundation of faith for their children. Bill enjoyed a good football game — especially if a grandson was playing — watching a John Wayne movie, a game of cards and a bowl of buttered popcorn. Private Family Services. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery in Elk County, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the First Christian Church, ATT: Playground, 7465 South Meridian, Haysville, Kansas 67060.