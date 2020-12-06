1/1
Billy Eastman
1927 - 2020
November 29, 2020
November 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billy J. Eastman joined his family in heaven on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Known as "Bill" to those who loved him best, he was in his 93rd year. Bill was — above all — a beloved husband of 73 years to his best friend — Beaulah Eastman (née Harp). He was the loving father of Karen (wife of David) Everhart, William "Chip" (husband to Sherri) Eastman, Tom (husband to Teri) Eastman, Mark (husband to Natalie) Eastman, Jeanette (wife to Patrick) Falley. Bill was a proud union man and professional glazier, helping construct important buildings across Kansas — the state and the land he adored. Bill was, more than anything, passionate and proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — numbered 55 and climbing. Dear brother of Mick (husband to Marcita), brother-in-law of Doris McClure, Carolyn Eastman and Marge Eastman. Born on October 20, 1927, Bill was the son of the late William and Leah Eastman (née Wells) of Elk County, Kansas. Bill was predeceased by his parents, sisters Jeanette Eastman and Ann Vaughan, and brothers Bob Eastman, Dick Eastman and Jim Eastman, and beloved mother-in-law Anna Harp Littrell. Bill is fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends. He was a quiet, kind gentleman, holding the highest integrity in his daily interactions and in family life. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Bill was a prairie boy at heart, and he loved going back to Elk County, Kansas, to reconnect with his family roots, fix a fence and breathe in the beauty of the spectacular Flint Hills. Since the 1950s, Bill, alongside Beaulah, were members of the First Christian Church of Haysville, Kansas, where he served in many capacities including elder and board chair. It was at the First Christian Church where Bill and Beaulah met their best friends and laid a foundation of faith for their children. Bill enjoyed a good football game — especially if a grandson was playing — watching a John Wayne movie, a game of cards and a bowl of buttered popcorn. Private Family Services. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery in Elk County, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the First Christian Church, ATT: Playground, 7465 South Meridian, Haysville, Kansas 67060.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 5, 2020
What a Blessing it has been to be neighbors with Bill and Beaulah for more than 50 years...half a lifetime! When we moved in, they were among the first to welcome us. We had the privilege of watching each other's children grow up, get married, become parents, and then grandparents. They were always so friendly, helpful and generous. Bill always had time to stop and visit, and share stories of his life, no matter how busy he was. Bill had a great sense of humor. We shared a passion for gardening, and his gardens were so neat and well tended...and DELICIOUS! We will miss him very much! May God Bless and comfort all of his family.
Bob & Royena Vandegrift
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
One precious gift daddy gave me was how he loved my mother so well. She was the most important person on the planet to him and he was her biggest supporter. Thank you, dad! ❤
Jeanette Eastman-Falley
Daughter
December 2, 2020
He was a really great guy, fun loving, kind, an encourager, and a wonderful brother- in- law. Jim and spent many fun times playing Phase 10 with Bill, Beaulah, and Ann. I have lots of good memories.
Carolyn Eastman
December 2, 2020
It is very rare indeed to find neighbors as nice as Bill (and wife Beaulah) Eastman! He welcomed us to the neighborhood with open arms and kindness. It seemed like Bill was always cheerful and had lots of good stories to tell on our porch, while sipping a cold ginger ale. He would always stop by every summer with his pick-up truck bed full of his famous homegrown squash and zucchini to gift us some. Bill would then be off on his way to donate the rest. As his health started to decline over the years, and he could no longer drive his truck, Bill seemed to greatly enjoy the freedom to still be able to ride his lawn mower, to mow his huge yard. Bill was a very sweet soul with an amusing sense of humor, and will be greatly missed!
Richard & Leslie Davis
Neighbor
