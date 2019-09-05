Dunn, Billy Gene "Skeeter" 82, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Rosary will be 9:30 am, Memorial Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Graveside Service will be at 2:30 pm at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Preceded in death by his father, Elbert Lee Dunn; mother, Mary Sylvia Miller; wife, Shirley Jean (Roby) Dunn; children, Kerry and Kevin Dunn. Survived by his sons, William Dunn of Wichita Timothy (Betty) Dunn of Reno, NV; daughter, Sonya (Steve) Santiago of Kechi, KS; grandchildren, Aaron, Allie (Brent), Stephen, Natalie, Nathan, Haden and Henry; and great-grandchild, Elio. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019