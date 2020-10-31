Billy Gene Ree
November 12, 1930 - October 28, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Billy Gene Ree, 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Viewing will be at Downing and Lahey East Chapel after 2:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be held immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery. He was born November 12, 1930 to Otha and Nola Ree in Salpulpa, Oklahoma. Bill served in the US Army from 1947 to 1951. He attended Wichita State University and graduated with a degree in Geology in 1958, working in the oil business primarily in Kansas for over 60 years. Kansas Geological Society honored him in 2010 for 50 years of service. He owned Barline Oil LLC and continued to manage the company up until two months ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Bob and wife Mary Ann. Bill is survived by his brother Jack (Candace) Ree of Beaumont, California; his daughter Janis (Steve) Johnson, and son Gregg (Kimberly) Ree; grandchildren Mark (Gwen) Johnson, Christie (David) Rose, Brent (Erin) Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Logan Ree, and Ashley Ree; great-grandchildren Jett Johnson, Marina Johnson, Cyan Rose, Scarlet Rose, Trent Mitchell, Jersie Ree and Davin Ree. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.