ROSE HILL-Pennington, Billy Joe 82, retired account manager for Airgas, was ushered to rest in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He had lived in Rose Hill for the past nine years. Billy was born on March 3, 1938 in Kennedy, TX., to John Henry and Agnes Mae Pennington. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; daughters, Debra Vance (Fred) of Andover, Teresa Hiatt (Larry) of Rose Hill; son, Howard Curtis Pennington of Rose Hill; sister, Angie Wood of Troup, TX; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. He is preceded in death by sons, Mark and Scott Pennington. Celebration of Life service: 1pm, Saturday, Aug.15, 2020 at Summit Church, Wichita, KS with Pastor Joe Wright officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Winfield, KS.



