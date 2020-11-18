Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Junior Boston Jr.

November 11, 2020

Haysville, Kansas - Billy Junior Boston Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Oxford Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Billy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters Melinda (Richard) Mitchell of Haysville, Mechelle (Jeff) Taylor of Wichita, and niece and nephew Megan and Jeremy Mitchell of Haysville.





