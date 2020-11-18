1/
Billy Junior Boston Jr.
November 11, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Billy Junior Boston Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Oxford Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Billy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters Melinda (Richard) Mitchell of Haysville, Mechelle (Jeff) Taylor of Wichita, and niece and nephew Megan and Jeremy Mitchell of Haysville.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oxford Funeral Service Chapel
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Love ya brother
Brad McCaffree
Friend
