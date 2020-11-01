1/1
Billy Landrum
1953 - 2020
Billy Landrum
August 21, 1953 - October 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Billy Leon Landrum, 67, well known Wichita Musician, went to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Crown Uptown. The doors will be open to come and go from 5:30-7:30, and friends will have the opportunity to share memories during this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Pat Fund in Bill's memory online at Patfund.net. Full obituary see www.bakerfhwichita.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

