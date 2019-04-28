Washington, Billy "Bill" Mack Billy "Bill" Mack Washingtonwas born September 9, 1942 in Clarksville, TX and passed away in Wichita, KS April 22, 2019. United States Navy Veteran & Retired City of Wichita Housing Authority. Bill is survived by wife, Ann Washington; daughters, Marsha Williams& April Albert-Morgan (Lewis); sister, Katheryn Washington; brothers, Kenneth Washington& Juan Washington; and 4 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: Tabernacle Bible Church, Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at 11 a.m. No Viewing at the Funeral Service, Viewing will be held at Mortuary only. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019