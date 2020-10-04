Billy McCaslin

June 29, 1939 - September 9, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Bill was born and lived his entire life in Wichita. He passed away just a few weeks after being unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. Bill attended North High School and graduated in1957. He spent his 81 years living and working in the North Wichita community. Bill was known by many friends as 'Uncle' Bill. Bill was a USD 259 bus driver for 9 years. He was nicknamed 'Scrapper' Bill when he began collecting recyclable materials for individuals and local businesses.

Survived by his family, L.Jennie Sullins, BJ, Holly, Mindy and Hank McCaslin and Brian and Kim Davis, grandchildren: Justice Tegethoff, Katrina and Sammantha Marsalis, Lindsey Bruce, Nina McCaslin and Billy Snapp. Bill will be especially missed by John Davis, Bill's nephew and caregiver, and his wife Jean.

Internment at Old Mission





