Groves, Billy Ramon "Bill" 91, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Edmond, OK. He was a retired pharmacist who practiced in both Salina, Hays and Wichita, Kansas. He married Barbara Louise Carver, Aug. 20, 1950 in Salina, where they later raised their three children. She preceded him in death June 15, 2002. He married Dianne Groves in August 2003 in Wichita, Kansas. She preceded him in death July 15, 2011. Survivors include his children: Rebecca Koehler, Andrea Yoxall and husband Rick, William Groves; four grandchildren: Frank Flaton, Eric Flaton and wife Ashley, Ashlee Bluitt and husband Jonathan, Logan Yoxall; six great-grandchildren: Zander, Cruz and Kaizen, and Addison, Sophia and Miles. A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road in Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at donate.lovetotherescue.org or by calling 844-739-0849. Go to crawfordfuneralservice.com to share a memory, view a video of his life or donate to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ramon "Bill" Groves.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019