Mayo, Billy Ray died, on Saturday, May 23, 2020; he was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He lived in Parsons, KS in his early years. He was raised on a dairy farm in Thayer, KS and attended and graduated from Labette County High School in 1976. He joined the Marines June 9, 1976 as a Transportation Specialist and served 4 years. He took a 7 year break from the military and joined the Army National Guards in 1987 and served till 1998 when he transferred to Air National Guards as a Heavy Equipment Operator. During this time in the military, he was deployed to several places around the world in service to his country. Billy married Brenda Rambo in 1984 and became a father to Brenda's daughter Heather. They were later divorced. Billy married Janice Cassity in 2009 and became a father to Janice's son Kenny. Billy always worked in Heavy Equipment operations and in 1990 started working for the Department of Defense at McConnell Air Force Base and retired as Forman of Heavy Equipment Shop in February 2020 after 30 years on the job. Billy's life was devoted to his military career and the people he worked and mentored and became lifelong friends with. He loved spending time with family and especially his grandsons. Being raised on a farm he always enjoyed the country life as he was able to come full circle to retirement and his land and the beauty that surrounded him. His love for Jesus was strong and he enjoyed sharing his faith with others. He will be greatly missed by many. He was preceded in death by his father Eldrid Mayo and mother Florence Hooper (Wertz). Survivors include his wife Janice of the home, daughter Heather Imig and husband John of Wichita, son Kenny Hepner of Udall, KS , sister Teresa Murray and husband Bruce of Rose Hill, KS, grandsons John Feldman, Jakob Imig, Preston Hepner, Colin Hepner and Anderson Hepner. Also Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and many friends. Visitation time will be held Thursday, June 4th, from 4 to 7pm with the family present to greet friends from 5to7pm Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 5, 2020 at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane, KS. Burial will take place at 11:30 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, KS. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.