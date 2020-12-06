1/
Billy Reynolds
1935 - 2020
Billy Reynolds
January 17, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita – Reynolds, Billy Joe
85, passed away November 30, 2020. Billy was born in Colbert, OK on January 17, 1935 to Johnnie and Caroline (Briscoe) Reynolds. Robert worked at Boeing as a PCA Supervisor. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alta Coleman and her husband, Joe Coleman. Survived by his wife, Jerry Ann; children, Patricia (Ron) Fisher, Brian (Lori) Reynolds; siblings, Glen (Helen) Reynolds and Carolyn Reynolds; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
To share online condolence, please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
