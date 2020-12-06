Billy Reynolds
January 17, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita – Reynolds, Billy Joe
85, passed away November 30, 2020. Billy was born in Colbert, OK on January 17, 1935 to Johnnie and Caroline (Briscoe) Reynolds. Robert worked at Boeing as a PCA Supervisor. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alta Coleman and her husband, Joe Coleman. Survived by his wife, Jerry Ann; children, Patricia (Ron) Fisher, Brian (Lori) Reynolds; siblings, Glen (Helen) Reynolds and Carolyn Reynolds; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
To share online condolence, please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com