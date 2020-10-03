Billy "B.T." Taylor

November 6, 1941 - September 23, 2020

Belle Plaine, Kansas - Billy, 78, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1941 to Lloyd Taylor and Irene (Thomas) Taylor. B.T. was preceded in death by his parents. Married to Jane Dill on Dec. 24th, 1960 for 59 years.

B.T. was a family man, avid horseman and an automotive painter for over 40 years. He was also active for many years in the community of Belle Plaine, serving in Lions Club, USD 357 Booster Club, long time board member of Sumner County Fire District Number # 9 and Buckaroo Saddle Club.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife Jane Taylor, twin sister Sammie Blasdel of Owasso, OK; 3 children, Todd Taylor (Mary Jo) of Stafford, Tomma (Victor) Shamburger of Belle Plaine and Tim (LeAnn) Taylor of Park City; as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held by the family in his favorite place, his beloved backyard. A place where countless family gatherings have been enjoyed and celebrated under the glow of his Christmas lights.

Memorial in lieu of flowers may be donated to: Billy L. Taylor "B.T." Memorial Fund established thru Valley State Bank of Belle Plaine. All donations benefiting Sumner County Fire District #9.





