1/1
Billy "B.T." Taylor
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy "B.T." Taylor
November 6, 1941 - September 23, 2020
Belle Plaine, Kansas - Billy, 78, passed away Sept. 23, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1941 to Lloyd Taylor and Irene (Thomas) Taylor. B.T. was preceded in death by his parents. Married to Jane Dill on Dec. 24th, 1960 for 59 years.
B.T. was a family man, avid horseman and an automotive painter for over 40 years. He was also active for many years in the community of Belle Plaine, serving in Lions Club, USD 357 Booster Club, long time board member of Sumner County Fire District Number # 9 and Buckaroo Saddle Club.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife Jane Taylor, twin sister Sammie Blasdel of Owasso, OK; 3 children, Todd Taylor (Mary Jo) of Stafford, Tomma (Victor) Shamburger of Belle Plaine and Tim (LeAnn) Taylor of Park City; as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held by the family in his favorite place, his beloved backyard. A place where countless family gatherings have been enjoyed and celebrated under the glow of his Christmas lights.
Memorial in lieu of flowers may be donated to: Billy L. Taylor "B.T." Memorial Fund established thru Valley State Bank of Belle Plaine. All donations benefiting Sumner County Fire District #9.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved