McGee, Billy W. "Bill" 73, born June 19, 1946 in Wichita, KS, beloved husband, father, brother and friend. He took the hand of God on December 16, 2019 at 3:58 am to walk in the gardens of heaven with the Lord. Bill was an avid gardener who could make anything grow, a skilled woodworker, he loved antiques and cars of all kinds. He had a successful career in aerospace at Cessna, Boeing, Bombardier, but loved his time at Northrop Grumman on the stealth bomber. He was the most AMAZING man and will be deeply missed by "all". Memorial service will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Glenn Park Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020