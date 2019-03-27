Baker, Birdie M. "Peaches" was born June 7, 1940 Muskogee, Oklahoma, passed away in Wichita, Kansas March 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories five sons, Vincent, Sandy, Arnold, James and Victor (Leilah); daughters, Willie Mae Baker, Linda (Roderick) Lewis; sister, Francis Reid; 28 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019