Birdie M. "Peaches" Baker

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Birdie M. "Peaches" Baker.

Baker, Birdie M. "Peaches" was born June 7, 1940 Muskogee, Oklahoma, passed away in Wichita, Kansas March 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories five sons, Vincent, Sandy, Arnold, James and Victor (Leilah); daughters, Willie Mae Baker, Linda (Roderick) Lewis; sister, Francis Reid; 28 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Funeral Home
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.