Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BK Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Robbins, BK It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kaye "BK" Robbins announces her passing from complications due to cancer on February 19, 2020, at the age of 82. BK will forever be remembered by her sister-in-law, LaVeta (Robbins) McCune and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. BK was born on June 7, 1937, in Clinton, MO, to Raymond and Opal (Detweiler) Grey. In 1955, BK graduated from Clinton High School and continued her education at Christian College in Missouri. In 1957, she graduated with an associate degree in Fashion Merchandising and began working in Kansas City. In 1960, BK moved her career to Wichita where she met Bob L. Robbins, originally from Medicine Lodge, KS. The blind date led to an engagement and the couple were married in October 1961. Throughout her career, BK worked as a clothing buyer and a real estate agent for Century 21. In 1994, Bob and BK retired to the home they had built on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, MO. Together, they spent their golden years gardening, boating and fishing. In 2018, the couple returned to Wichita to be close to family. After Bob's passing in March 2019, BK continued to live at Maple Gardens Village until her passing. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, February 23; Funeral Service, 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, both at Downing & Lahey West. Memorial established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, S-403, Wichita, KS 67206.

Robbins, BK It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kaye "BK" Robbins announces her passing from complications due to cancer on February 19, 2020, at the age of 82. BK will forever be remembered by her sister-in-law, LaVeta (Robbins) McCune and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. BK was born on June 7, 1937, in Clinton, MO, to Raymond and Opal (Detweiler) Grey. In 1955, BK graduated from Clinton High School and continued her education at Christian College in Missouri. In 1957, she graduated with an associate degree in Fashion Merchandising and began working in Kansas City. In 1960, BK moved her career to Wichita where she met Bob L. Robbins, originally from Medicine Lodge, KS. The blind date led to an engagement and the couple were married in October 1961. Throughout her career, BK worked as a clothing buyer and a real estate agent for Century 21. In 1994, Bob and BK retired to the home they had built on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, MO. Together, they spent their golden years gardening, boating and fishing. In 2018, the couple returned to Wichita to be close to family. After Bob's passing in March 2019, BK continued to live at Maple Gardens Village until her passing. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, February 23; Funeral Service, 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, both at Downing & Lahey West. Memorial established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, S-403, Wichita, KS 67206. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close