COLORADO SPRINGS, CO-Rush, Blaine 91, of Colorado Springs passed away April 28, 2019. He was born in Chanute, Kansas on April 9, 1928 to J. Herla Rush and Hazel Caldwell Rush. Blaine graduated from Chanute High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Ottawa University Ottawa, Kansas. Following college he married Vina Lea Angell Rushon January 29, 1950. Blaine worked in the banking industry for over 60 years. He was a member of the Smith Center, Kansas Lions Club and Lions Club where he had the honor of being elected as an International Director. While in Colorado Springs, he was a member Vista Grande Baptist Church. His passions were serving his church, community, and he enjoyed many outdoor activities. Blaine's family was very important to him and he was always telling them, "We have a lot to be thankful for." Blaine was preceded in death by his parents and his wife (Vina Lea). He is survived by his children, Jodi (Jim) Wyss, Randy (Tami) Rush, and Jackie (Chris) Rodgers; sister, Sherrill (Chuck) Hoover; grandchildren, Derick B. (Shannon) Wyss, Brett J. (Kate) Wyss, Tiffany A. (Mike) Decker, Christina (Wes) Harrison, Wendy (Adam) Fisher, Kristen (Kyle) Schenk, Kale (Sharin) Shank, DeeDee Rodgers-Penny, Carisa (Blair) Dodson and Evan Rodgers, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 nieces and 1 nephew. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. A reception will follow. Memorials may be made to The Integrity Bank Charitable Trust, Vista Grande Baptist Church or the Lions Foundation. To leave the family an online condolence please Visit:

