DERBY-Craft, Blanche Ellen 89, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born February 21, 1930 to Harold and Johanna (Brady) Wilson in Elk City, OK. Blanche is survived by her children, Mark and Susan (Everett) Moss; step-daughter, Gale Craft; adopted grandson, Jerry (Jessica) Craft; daughter-in-law, Patricia Hackney; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hackney and second husband, Gerald Craft; son, Harold Hackney; and siblings, Royce, Alois, Virgil and Raymond Wilson. Visitation: Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Derby-324 N. Baltimore Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Roosevelt Cemetery in OK. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019