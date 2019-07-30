Kirkendall, Blossom O. (White) 96, born April 1, 1923 in Harper, KS, and passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Wichita. Visitation, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Service, 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 pm at Kechi Township Cemetery. Blossom ran in-home childcare from 1950-1988 and taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church for 38 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Prudence White; five brothers and sisters; husband, George E. Kirkendall. Survived by her sons, Keith E. (Margie) Kirkendall, Kent L. Kirkendall; grandchildren, Kerri (Matt) Wilson, Katie Smith; three great-grandsons; sister, Floriene Schroeder. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with First United Methodist Church (Children's Ministry or Organ Fund), 330 N. Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202 or Interim Healthcare and Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St, Wichita, KS 67207. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019