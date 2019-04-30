Dashiell, Bob age 71, Retired Air Force Veteran, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation 5pm - 8pm, Tuesday, April 30; Funeral 10am Wednesday, May 1, both at Smith Mortuary - Derby 1415 North Rock Rd. A graveside service at Winfield Veterans' Cemetery will follow directly after the service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Dashiell; brother, Perry Dashiell; granddaughter, Faith Dashiell. Robert is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Robert C. Dashiell (Edith), Tracy Flanders, Misty Miller, Aaron Dashiell (Erin), Michelle Pfanenstiel (Gary); grandchildren, April Kececi, Alyssa, Gage, and Grant Pfanenstiel, Charles and Catherine Dashiell, Miriam, Kaitlyn, Josh, Miya, Gail, Audrey Dashiell; brother, Tom Dashiell (Vicky). In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Botanica Gardens in Wichita, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019