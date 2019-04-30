Bob Dashiell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Dashiell.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

Dashiell, Bob age 71, Retired Air Force Veteran, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation 5pm - 8pm, Tuesday, April 30; Funeral 10am Wednesday, May 1, both at Smith Mortuary - Derby 1415 North Rock Rd. A graveside service at Winfield Veterans' Cemetery will follow directly after the service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Dashiell; brother, Perry Dashiell; granddaughter, Faith Dashiell. Robert is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Robert C. Dashiell (Edith), Tracy Flanders, Misty Miller, Aaron Dashiell (Erin), Michelle Pfanenstiel (Gary); grandchildren, April Kececi, Alyssa, Gage, and Grant Pfanenstiel, Charles and Catherine Dashiell, Miriam, Kaitlyn, Josh, Miya, Gail, Audrey Dashiell; brother, Tom Dashiell (Vicky). In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Botanica Gardens in Wichita, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon