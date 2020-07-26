1/1
Bob G. Michael
DERBY-Michael, Bob G. 78, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation: Monday, July 27th, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E Patriot Ave Derby. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Bob is survived by his wife, Debra Michael; three children, Jeff Michael (Cathy), Scarlett (Jim) Bowles, Beth Michael; stepchildren, Christy Lamb (Paul), Misty Busch; 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Fair, Gwen Hinckley (Bob) sister-in-law, Sandy Michael. A memorial has been established with Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E Patriot Ave, Derby KS 67037.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
