Bob J. Young
1939 - 2020
Young, Bob J. 80, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020. Bob was born on November 1, 1939 in Henryetta, OK. Bob and Norma Young were united in marriage in 1960 in Wichita, KS. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing in 2007. He graduated class of 1957 from North High in Wichita. Bob served in the United States Army, worked as a General Manager for Coleman Company, Sales Manager for F&W Wholesale, and Planner for Boeing. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Gladys Painter, Nathan "Ken" Mathis, Leonard Young. Survivors include his loving children, Mark and Lori and spouses; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 with Celebration of life service following at 1:00 P.M., both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Entombment will follow at Old Mission Mausoleum, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
