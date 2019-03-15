Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob L. Robbins. View Sign

Robbins, Bob L. 84, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Bob was born on December 8, 1934, in Lake City, Kansas. The first-born child of LaVern and Kittie Robbins, Bobby (as he was known to family and childhood friends) spent his early years raised on a farm. In 1943, Bobby and his family, now including younger sister, LaVeta Joan, moved to Medicine Lodge, KS. Bobby graduated from Medicine Lodge High School in 1952, where he excelled at football and was popular with classmates. After graduation, Bob began his life-long career in the grocery business at Parker's IGA as a meat cutter where he cultivated a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. In 1960, Bob was introduced to Barbara Kaye "B.K." Gray, a recent graduate of Missouri University. The blind date led to a marriage proposal and the couple were married in a formal church service on October 22, 1961, in Clinton, MO. Throughout his adult life, Bob enjoyed being a member of Masonic Lodge #433 and a Shriner with the Midian Temple in Wichita. In 1994, after 40 years of dedicated service, Bob retired from Dillons and moved to the dream home that he and B.K. had built on the banks of Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, MO. In early 2018, Bob and B.K. returned to Wichita and Bob became a resident at the Park West Retirement Community, where he was cared for during his remaining days. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, B.K; his sister, LaVeta (Wichita), and her four children: niece, Sheryl Whittecar (Wichita); nephews, Gregg Whittecar (Miami, FL), Brian (Paige) Whittecar (Bartonville, TX) and Todd (Kelley) Whittecar (Houston, TX), great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends in Medicine Lodge, Wichita and Shell Knob. Visitation, 6-8 pm., Friday, March 15; Funeral Service, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Final resting place will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita. Memorials: Midian Shrine Temple, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita KS 67206. Tributes via

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita , KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019

