Preston, Bob "Coach" Age 85, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. "Coach" was born January 2, 1935. Bob is nicknamed "Coach" because he coached basketball and track and field for Wichita school systems for 40 years. He was the first basketball coach to take Wichita Heights Woman's basketball team to the state finals. He loved to play golf and bridge. Bob loved to camp, fish, hike, and boat with his family. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Veva Preston; wife of 50 years, Marian Preston; wife of 10 years, Christine Preston; daughter, Shelley Hansen; brother, Richard Preston; and sister, Shirley Wolcott. Bob is survived by his daughter, Tami Abondano; grandchildren, Tyrone Preston, C.J. Abondano, Robert Abondano, Clinton Hansen, and Chris Hansen; step-grandchildren, Jackie Hansen, Josie Ahlgren, Jared Hansen, Jessica Villar, and Melissa Villar; and great-grandchildren, Amaya Grube and Sterling Ahlgren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Community Church, 109 W Main St, Valley Center, KS 67147. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to New Hope Community Church.



