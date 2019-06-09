Smith, Bob 84, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Karen and survived by his son Jay (Debbie) of Wichita, daughter Jolene (Jeff) Jameson of Oklahoma City, five grandchildren: Lindsey (Justin) Flora, Whitney (Michael) Cline, Kelsey (Benjamin) Gaughan-Dodaro, Jarrod Jameson, Jacob Jameson and three great-granddaughters. Private family services. Bob was born June 22, 1934, married the love of his life on March 17, 1956, and had a long career in various roles at Beech Aircraft. Thanks to Norma and the Higgs family members for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at United Methodist Open Door. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019