GODDARD-Means, Bobbie J. "Bob" age 84, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation with family: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tues. Services: 1 p.m., Tues, BOTH at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS. Preceded by parents, Herbert and Hazel (Hummel) Means; 6 sisters; 2 brothers. Survivors: wife, Lynn; sons, Brett (Denise) Means of Wichita, Brad and (Cindy) Means of Goddard, Robert (Thuy) Means of Wichita; sister, Susie Henderson of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Goddard High School Wrestling Team, PO Box 189, Goddard, KS 67052. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
