Grable, Bobbie (Garner) Walker Feiring 92, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Bobbie was born July 29, 1927 in Prior, Ok. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Walker (2012) with whom she was married for 20 yrs and had 3 sons. James W. Feiring (1999) for 33 yrs. She precedes her husband Jack Grable with whom she married in 2005. Also preceded in death by grandson Joshua Walker. Bobbie lived her life giving to others. She was an amazing Godly woman who did mission work for many years around the world. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband Jack Grable; sons, Ronald W Walker (Vonnie), Larry D. Walker and Thomas R. Walker; grandchildren, Martha Walker (Chris), Paula Johnston (Michael), Jon Walker, Jennifer Walker, Amy Walker, Cameron Walker and Preston Walker; great-grandchildren, Justin Dreiling, Dylan Dreiling, Jonny Walker, Michael Johnston, Zachary Johnston, Gavin Walker and Juniper Brown. Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Old Mission. Family requests in lieu of flowers, that you donate to your favorite Christian mission organization.

