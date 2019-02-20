Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Monigold. View Sign

Monigold, Bobby Gene 90, passed on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born in Winfield, Kansas to parents Glen and Lula (Newman) Monigold. His parents and his sister Betty preceded him. He is survived by Joy, his soulmate of 66 years and his four sons Martin, Ronald, Darryl, and Bobby, all of Wichita, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bobby started working at the age of 11 and was a taxi cab dispatcher when he joined the Army at age 17. While in the Army he earned the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He was honorably discharged from Company "D" 738 Military Police Battalion on Nov. 21, 1947. He then went to work at the packing plant in Blackwell, Oklahoma in maintenance as a boiler and refrigeration technician. It was in this time period that he met Joy Marilyn Sibley and they married on Feb. 11, 1953 in Perry, Oklahoma. Bobby and Joy moved to Del City, Oklahoma and started their family. They moved back to Blackwell in 1965 and eight years later they made the move to Wichita, Kansas. Bobby never missed a day of work except when he had a triple bypass in 1978. Bobby retired at age 63 from Dubuque Packing Company, but kept busy in the refrigeration and boiler field until he found a new hobby, garage sales and estate sales. Bobby and Joy would meet friends for coffee and gossip nearly every morning before hitting the sales. This remained a big part of Bobby's life up until the last few months as age finally took its toll. He was a member of the American Legion Post 73 in Park City and was a huge Oklahoma University football and wrestling fan. Everyone who knew Bobby liked him and he was known as "one of the good guys". He will be truly missed by all. Service 10 a.m., Friday, February 22 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N. College St, Winfield, Ks.



Monigold, Bobby Gene 90, passed on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born in Winfield, Kansas to parents Glen and Lula (Newman) Monigold. His parents and his sister Betty preceded him. He is survived by Joy, his soulmate of 66 years and his four sons Martin, Ronald, Darryl, and Bobby, all of Wichita, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bobby started working at the age of 11 and was a taxi cab dispatcher when he joined the Army at age 17. While in the Army he earned the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He was honorably discharged from Company "D" 738 Military Police Battalion on Nov. 21, 1947. He then went to work at the packing plant in Blackwell, Oklahoma in maintenance as a boiler and refrigeration technician. It was in this time period that he met Joy Marilyn Sibley and they married on Feb. 11, 1953 in Perry, Oklahoma. Bobby and Joy moved to Del City, Oklahoma and started their family. They moved back to Blackwell in 1965 and eight years later they made the move to Wichita, Kansas. Bobby never missed a day of work except when he had a triple bypass in 1978. Bobby retired at age 63 from Dubuque Packing Company, but kept busy in the refrigeration and boiler field until he found a new hobby, garage sales and estate sales. Bobby and Joy would meet friends for coffee and gossip nearly every morning before hitting the sales. This remained a big part of Bobby's life up until the last few months as age finally took its toll. He was a member of the American Legion Post 73 in Park City and was a huge Oklahoma University football and wrestling fan. Everyone who knew Bobby liked him and he was known as "one of the good guys". He will be truly missed by all. Service 10 a.m., Friday, February 22 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 1208 N. College St, Winfield, Ks. www.bakerfhvc.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close