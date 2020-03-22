Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Shull. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Shull, Bobby Gene passed away at home Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Oklahoma to Gene and Margaret Shull on April 11, 1944. Bob was an avid hunter and motorcyclist and loved his outings in the Flint Hills with friends. He also loved the outdoors and would spend hours in a tree stand patiently waiting for the absolute perfect buck or Whitetail. For Bob, hunting was not about killing, but about enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and the wildlife that surrounded him. He was a real country boy from Oklahoma and was most comfortable in old cowboy boots, a worn out baseball hat, blue jeans, and a T-shirt. During hunting season you could always find Bob in camouflage toting his trusty bow. He had immense pride in his country and those who defend it. He respected his family and friends and stood for the American flag. He was laid back and respected in his community for being hardworking and generous. He was always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Bob was a man of few words, a man of integrity and honor. He will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his dearest friends. Services are pending. Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.

