MARIETTA, GA-Van Buren, Bobby Joe, Sr. 83, died April 17, 2020, in Marietta, GA. He was born January 31, 1937, in Arrow Rock, MO, the son of William H. and Thelma L. (Huff) Van Buren. Bobby graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954. He served 23 years in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1977. He received his Bachelor's degree in accounting from Wichita State University in 1982. Bobby worked as a corporate tax auditor for the Kansas Department of Revenue, retiring in 1995. Bobby was a member of the NAACP, enjoyed bowling and golf, music and was an avid reader. On April 2, 1958, he married Beulah M. Irving in Washington, DC, until 1982. Bobby is survived by son, Bobby Van Buren Jr. (Kris) of Marietta, GA; daughters, Bridget Dawkins (Mark) of St. Paul, MN; Vicki Battle (Robert) of Eagan, MN; Lisa Nelson (Michael) of Pittsburgh, PA; Lakesha Van Buren of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren; sister, Teresa Habernal (Ron) of Kansas City, MO; and former wife, Beulah Walker of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by: his father, William Van Buren; mother, Thelma Van Buren Conway; and brother, James Van Buren. Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Hurston/Wright Foundation at www.hurstonwright.org, or in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020