DERBY-Hudson, Bobby K. formerly of Minneapolis, 79, retired, Pioneer, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mildred Lafaye Hudson. Survivors include his wife, Wilma "Jo" Robson Hudson; 5 children; and a loving extended family. Memorial services will be at 11a.m., Tues., March 19, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Minneapolis.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby K. Hudson.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019