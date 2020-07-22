1/1
Bobby Kenneth "Kenny" Lowrance
Lowrance, Bobby Kenneth "Kenny" age 83, passed away on July 19, 2020. Kenny started Superior Rubber Stamp & Seal in 1967 and was a leader in the U.S. marking device industry. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker, antiques and art dealer, and collector. Quick to smile, tell a joke, and lend a helping hand, Kenny leaves behind countless friends. Survived by his wife, Donna Lowrance; son Thad Lowrance; daughter Kristie (Glenn) Eubanks; stepsons John Ojile and Todd (Angie) Ojile; and stepdaughter Christina Ojile. Grandchildren include Zach (Lindsey) Faber, Alex (Dusty) Elliott, and Michael Ojile; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Shirley Newton; brother-in-law John (Kay) Morse; and sister-in-law Jan Cowie. Parents, Earl and Oleta Lowrance; brothers, Rex Lowrance, Allen Lowrance, and Bill Lowrance; as well as brother-in-law Bill Newton are deceased. Due to gathering restrictions, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Kenny requested donations be made to Kansas Food Bank.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Donna we send our deepest condolences for your loss. Kenny had such a kind and giving heart. We are thankful to have had the chance to know and spend time with him. Our prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Joe and Jeanette Vogel
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 22, 2020
SORRY TO HEAR OF KENNY PASSING , HE WAS A GREAT GUY TO GET TO KNOW AND DO BUSINESS WITH ! MY GOD BLESS KENNY AND HIS FAMILY !
JACK PERRY
Acquaintance
