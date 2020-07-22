Lowrance, Bobby Kenneth "Kenny" age 83, passed away on July 19, 2020. Kenny started Superior Rubber Stamp & Seal in 1967 and was a leader in the U.S. marking device industry. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker, antiques and art dealer, and collector. Quick to smile, tell a joke, and lend a helping hand, Kenny leaves behind countless friends. Survived by his wife, Donna Lowrance; son Thad Lowrance; daughter Kristie (Glenn) Eubanks; stepsons John Ojile and Todd (Angie) Ojile; and stepdaughter Christina Ojile. Grandchildren include Zach (Lindsey) Faber, Alex (Dusty) Elliott, and Michael Ojile; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Shirley Newton; brother-in-law John (Kay) Morse; and sister-in-law Jan Cowie. Parents, Earl and Oleta Lowrance; brothers, Rex Lowrance, Allen Lowrance, and Bill Lowrance; as well as brother-in-law Bill Newton are deceased. Due to gathering restrictions, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Kenny requested donations be made to Kansas Food Bank.