Allen, Bobby L. Age 89, retired Tool & Die Maker at Boeing, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Survivors include: wife of 69 years, Jean Allen; sons, Lyndell Allen, Steven and wife, Carol Allen, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Amber and husband, Derek Huggins, Jamie and husband, Dan Feil, Ben and wife, Ashley Allen, Carry and husband, J.B. Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15th; funeral service 1 p.m., Monday, March 16th, both at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. A memorial has been established with , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020