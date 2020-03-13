Bobby L. Allen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby L. Allen.
Notice
Send Flowers

Allen, Bobby L. Age 89, retired Tool & Die Maker at Boeing, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Survivors include: wife of 69 years, Jean Allen; sons, Lyndell Allen, Steven and wife, Carol Allen, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Amber and husband, Derek Huggins, Jamie and husband, Dan Feil, Ben and wife, Ashley Allen, Carry and husband, J.B. Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15th; funeral service 1 p.m., Monday, March 16th, both at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. A memorial has been established with , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.