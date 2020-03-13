Bobby L. Allen

Guest Book
  • "Vicki, just saw the notice and my thoughts are with you and..."
    - Sondra Rymer
  • "Way to soon! Spent many an hour working around Bobby! My..."
    - Dave Duncan
  • "Vicki and family, I'm so sorry you've lost Bobby. I have..."
    - Ann Rhea
  • "Its been 20 years since I saw him last, but remember him as..."
    - Kelly Dixon
  • "When I was taking care of his grandkids one of the kids..."
    - Cheryl Wilson
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Allen, Bobby L. Age 89, retired Tool & Die Maker at Boeing, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Survivors include: wife of 69 years, Jean Allen; sons, Lyndell Allen, Steven and wife, Carol Allen, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Amber and husband, Derek Huggins, Jamie and husband, Dan Feil, Ben and wife, Ashley Allen, Carry and husband, J.B. Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15th; funeral service 1 p.m., Monday, March 16th, both at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. A memorial has been established with , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.