Journagan, Bobby Lee 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 22, 2019. Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church-Epicenter. Preceded in death by parents, Loy and Gladys Journagan; wife, Audra Ann Journagan; brothers, Carl and Bill Journagan; and sister, Maxine Johnson. Survivors include his loving wife, Marabeth (Cheatum) Journagan; children, Kevin (Veda) Journagan, Betsy Brewer, and Brian (Lisa) Journagan; step-children, Chris Marker and Peggy Maag; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials to: Young Life, Wichita or Samaritan's Purse. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019
