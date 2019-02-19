Bobby Ray "Bob" Crawford Sr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Ray "Bob" Crawford Sr..

Crawford, Bobby Ray "Bob" Sr. 85, died Feb. 15, 2019. Bob was born July 28, 1933 in Mena, AR to Edgar Ray and Ann Pearl Crawford. They preceded him in death. He graduated from Mena High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He worked on the Wichita Police Department from 1956-1985 retiring as a lieutenant and was the chief of police for the Sedgwick Police Department from 1985-1996. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth; children, Stephanie Holliday, Julie (Carl) Luthe, Jerome Crawford, Patricia Watts, Bobby Crawford, Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda Cheray Watts, Benjamin Leonard, Christian Hunter Clark Crawford; great granddaughter, Lainey Grace Saylor. Rosary Thursday 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or a .
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic | Wichita, KS 67211 | (316) 263-0244
Send Flowers
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.