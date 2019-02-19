Crawford, Bobby Ray "Bob" Sr. 85, died Feb. 15, 2019. Bob was born July 28, 1933 in Mena, AR to Edgar Ray and Ann Pearl Crawford. They preceded him in death. He graduated from Mena High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He worked on the Wichita Police Department from 1956-1985 retiring as a lieutenant and was the chief of police for the Sedgwick Police Department from 1985-1996. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth; children, Stephanie Holliday, Julie (Carl) Luthe, Jerome Crawford, Patricia Watts, Bobby Crawford, Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda Cheray Watts, Benjamin Leonard, Christian Hunter Clark Crawford; great granddaughter, Lainey Grace Saylor. Rosary Thursday 7:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or a .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019