Bobby Ray "Bob" Daniel

March 23, 1930 - November 24, 2020

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Bobby Ray "Bob" Daniel was born to John Denton Daniel and Ida Mae (Mayfield) Daniel on March 23,1930 in Camden, Arkansas, and passed from his earthly home on November 24, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bob was married to Joan Russell on November 20, 1948. Six children were born to this union. Bob was later married to Mavis P. Jessup, who had two children from her previous marriage. After graduation from high school in Great Bend, Kansas, Bob joined the United States Navy. He served onboard the USS Mattaponi, AO 41, during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Navy, Bob went to work for Continental Airlines in Great Bend, Kansas. He was transferred to Wichita, Kansas, during 1955. Continental Airlines later became TWA Airlines. Bob then went to work for and became a partner in the Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Company in Wichita, where he worked for many years. He later went to work for a cabinet company in Wichita for several years. After moving to Oklahoma City, Bob became a partner in a Kitchen Renovation company, which also sold cabinets. Bob was a long time member of the Grace United Methodist Church, until his health made attendance not possible. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed gardening, square dancing and traveling to many different states with his square dance club.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Mavis on December 24, 2017. Bob is survived by a sister, Deborah Elaine Dunne, six children, Robert Russell Daniel (Vicky), Yvonne Kay Peterson, John Denton Daniel (Annette), Dixie Jo Fogle (Paul), Gail Ann Dreyer (Del), Patrick Lee Daniel (Lori), two step-children, Daniel Jessup (Gina), Kathy Gorski (Terry). He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him very much and will miss him greatly. No services are planned.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store